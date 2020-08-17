Drakeford 'sorry' for A-level results 'uncertainty'

Media player
A-level results: Mark Drakeford 'sorry' for 'uncertainty'
First Minister Mark Drakeford has apologised for the uncertainty created by the grading system used for A-level results.
Last week's results were criticised after 42% of grades were lower than teacher assessments.
It came after they had been processed by an algorithm.
The Welsh Government has performed a U-turn with A-level and GCSE students now being awarded the grades estimated for them by their teachers.
Exams had been scrapped because of the coronavirus lockdown.
17 Aug 2020
