Drakeford 'sorry' for A-level results 'uncertainty'

Video

First Minister Mark Drakeford has apologised for the uncertainty created by the grading system used for A-level results.

Last week's results were criticised after 42% of grades were lower than teacher assessments.

It came after they had been processed by an algorithm.

The Welsh Government has performed a U-turn with A-level and GCSE students now being awarded the grades estimated for them by their teachers.

Exams had been scrapped because of the coronavirus lockdown.