Joy for A-level student after grading u-turn

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A-levels: Joy for student after grading U-turn in Wales
A student has spoken of her relief after the Welsh Government announced A-level grades will be based on what their teachers estimated.
Last week's A-level results were criticised after 42% of grades were lower than teacher assessments.
It came after they had been processed by an algorithm.
Emily Mundy, 18, from Anglesey, will now be able to study medicine in Manchester after initially being rejected.
-
17 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53813435/a-levels-joy-for-student-after-grading-u-turn-in-walesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window