'Tornado' cloud seen in Brecon Beacons

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tornado-shaped cloud seen over Brecon Beacons
A funnel cloud shaped like a tornado has been captured on camera near Brecon in Powys.
Daniel Meredith spotted the unusual phenomenon on Sunday as he was driving around Wales recording images of thunder and lightning and other extreme weather over the past week.
A similar funnel believed to be a waterspout was also seen in the Bristol Channel on the same day.
-
17 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window