'Tornado' cloud seen in Brecon Beacons
A funnel cloud shaped like a tornado has been captured on camera near Brecon in Powys.

Daniel Meredith spotted the unusual phenomenon on Sunday as he was driving around Wales recording images of thunder and lightning and other extreme weather over the past week.

A similar funnel believed to be a waterspout was also seen in the Bristol Channel on the same day.

  • 17 Aug 2020