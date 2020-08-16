'It's really unnatural not to hug your own child'

Video

People with underlying health conditions say they have mixed emotions as shielding ends for about 130,000 in Wales.

Those most vulnerable to Covid-19 had been asked to stay inside since the beginning of the pandemic.

Richard Bluck, 37, is so vulnerable he says he may not be able to hug his daughter until a vaccine is found.

People who were shielding are advised to pay strict attention to physical distancing and good hand hygiene.