Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus shielding: 'It's really unnatural not to hug your own child'
People with underlying health conditions say they have mixed emotions as shielding ends for about 130,000 in Wales.
Those most vulnerable to Covid-19 had been asked to stay inside since the beginning of the pandemic.
Richard Bluck, 37, is so vulnerable he says he may not be able to hug his daughter until a vaccine is found.
People who were shielding are advised to pay strict attention to physical distancing and good hand hygiene.
-
16 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53786311/coronavirus-shielding-it-s-really-unnatural-not-to-hug-your-own-childRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window