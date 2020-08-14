Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Radio Wales' Chris Needs: People line Cwmafan streets to pay their respects
People have lined the streets for the funeral procession of radio presenter Chris Needs.
The BBC Radio Wales broadcaster, described as a "giant of Welsh radio", died from a heart condition in July at the age of 66.
People clapped as the procession passed through Cwmafan, Neath Port Talbot.
Mr Needs' husband, Gabe Cameron, walked ahead of the hearse with their pet dog Buster Llyr.
14 Aug 2020
