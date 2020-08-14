Video

People have lined the streets for the funeral procession of radio presenter Chris Needs.

The BBC Radio Wales broadcaster, described as a "giant of Welsh radio", died from a heart condition in July at the age of 66.

People clapped as the procession passed through Cwmafan, Neath Port Talbot.

Mr Needs' husband, Gabe Cameron, walked ahead of the hearse with their pet dog Buster Llyr.