Man walks up Snowdon shouldering 100kg 'burden'

A man has walked up Snowdon carrying 100kg (220lb) weights on his shoulders to raise awareness about mental health.

Tom Burns, who has had anxiety and depression in the past, said it represented "the weight people feel on their shoulders" when dealing with mental illness.

"So I have had to have that burden of the weight for the last eight hours walking up Snowdon," he said after a successful ascent.

"It's not a problem to talk about these things and that's how we get through these hard times."