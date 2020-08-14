'Littering' visitors ‘not respecting’ waterfall

Media player
Coronavirus: Pistyll Rhaeadr visitors ‘not respecting’ area
Enormous problems are being caused by visitors not respecting a waterfall, its caretaker has said.
A public meeting will be held in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, Powys, on Friday after complaints of traffic chaos and littering at nearby Pistyll Rhaeadr.
Phil Facey, the waterfall's custodian, said visitor numbers had increased from 1,000 to 3,000 a day.
He said the "fragile infrastructure" of the area could not cope.
14 Aug 2020
