'Littering' visitors ‘not respecting’ waterfall

Enormous problems are being caused by visitors not respecting a waterfall, its caretaker has said.

A public meeting will be held in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, Powys, on Friday after complaints of traffic chaos and littering at nearby Pistyll Rhaeadr.

Phil Facey, the waterfall's custodian, said visitor numbers had increased from 1,000 to 3,000 a day.

He said the "fragile infrastructure" of the area could not cope.