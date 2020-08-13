'Monsoon-like' and 'biblical' weather hits town

Media player
Wales weather: Rhayader is hit by 'biblical' flooding
Rain that hit a Powys town has been described as "monsoon-like" and "biblical" by shocked residents.
People from Rhayader spent Thursday mopping up after storms passed over Wales on Wednesday.
While a Met Office extreme weather warning has now expired, a yellow "be prepared" warning covering the country remains in place until Monday.
13 Aug 2020
