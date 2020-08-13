CCTV captures incident armed police were called to

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Penarth shooting: CCTV footage before armed police arrive
This CCTV footage captures an incident in a seaside town before armed police arrived.
Officers were called to the Redlands Road area of Penarth at about 14:00 BST on Thursday.
A man, 20, and a boy, 16, have since been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and are in police custody.
There are no reports of serious injuries, although one male youth suffered a cut to his hand, police said.
13 Aug 2020
