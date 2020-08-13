'We heard three loud pops: bang, bang, bang'

Video

Witnesses have described hearing gunshots in an incident where armed police were called.

Police said they were sent to Penarth on Thursday afternoon following reports of shooting.

One man said he was talking when he heard what the other man thought were fireworks.

“Suddenly we hear three loud pops, bang, bang bang,” he said.

A man, 20, and a boy, 16, from Cardiff, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and are in police custody.

Police said there were no reports of serious injuries.