Lower grades than estimated 'not the best'

A student says he does not feel he has been treated fairly after receiving A-level results that were lower than his predicted grades.

Bradley Desmier was predicted a B, C and a merit but got D, E and a pass.

“It wasn’t the best feeling to open up my piece of paper to those results,” the Merthyr Tydfil College said.

Final results are on average significantly lower than those estimated by teachers, which the exams watchdog said were "too generous".