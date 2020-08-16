Video

For Canon Jan Gould and her parish in Ely, Cardiff, the pandemic has been an intensely emotional and challenging time.

She has ministered about 60 funerals since it began, with a third due to Covid-19 and several suicides.

"There was a real sense of shock. Suddenly everything that was familiar had stopped," Canon Gould said.

"I know I'm not alone among clergy in those early days after funerals just sitting and crying because it was just so sad and so difficult to cope with," she said.

