Caught on camera: Lightning strikes house

Video

This is the moment lightning struck a house in Wrexham, blowing out power sockets and setting fire to a curtain.

Donna Tizzard, who lives nearby, was filming the storm through her window when she caught the moment on camera.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Sunnyview in Gwersyllt at 19:45 BST on Wednesday after neighbours spotted smoke following the strike.

It is thought a bolt struck an aerial on the outside of the house and entered the house wiring, damaging switches and sockets.