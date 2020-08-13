Caught on camera: Lightning strikes house

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wales weather: Moment lightning strikes house filmed by neighbour
This is the moment lightning struck a house in Wrexham, blowing out power sockets and setting fire to a curtain.
Donna Tizzard, who lives nearby, was filming the storm through her window when she caught the moment on camera.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Sunnyview in Gwersyllt at 19:45 BST on Wednesday after neighbours spotted smoke following the strike.
It is thought a bolt struck an aerial on the outside of the house and entered the house wiring, damaging switches and sockets.
-
13 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53762950/wales-weather-moment-lightning-strikes-house-filmed-by-neighbourRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window