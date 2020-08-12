Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Firefighters tackle blaze at Swansea University's Bay campus
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at Swansea University's Bay campus.
Thick black smoke could be seen from roads surrounding the complex.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent five appliances to the scene on Wednesday.
The university said the fire occurred at its engineering department and it officials were co-operating with fire officers.
-
12 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53759651/firefighters-tackle-blaze-at-swansea-university-s-bay-campusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window