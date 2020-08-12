Thick black smoke see over university campus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Firefighters tackle blaze at Swansea University's Bay campus

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at Swansea University's Bay campus.

Thick black smoke could be seen from roads surrounding the complex.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent five appliances to the scene on Wednesday.

The university said the fire occurred at its engineering department and it officials were co-operating with fire officers.

  • 12 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Firefighters tackle Chobham Common fire in Surrey