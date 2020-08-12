'Welsh students must not be disadvantaged'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Education Minister promises students won’t get grades lower than AS-levels

Pupils' A-level grades in Wales won’t be lower this year than those they got at AS-level, Wales' Education minister Kirsty Williams has pledged.

Ms Williams made the announcement after England and Scotland changed their systems.

If a pupil gets a result on Thursday below their AS grade a new one will be issued automatically, she said.

“We need to be sure Welsh students are not disadvantaged."

  • 12 Aug 2020
Go to next video: How Denmark reopened its primary schools