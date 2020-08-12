'Welsh students must not be disadvantaged'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Education Minister promises students won’t get grades lower than AS-levels
Pupils' A-level grades in Wales won’t be lower this year than those they got at AS-level, Wales' Education minister Kirsty Williams has pledged.
Ms Williams made the announcement after England and Scotland changed their systems.
If a pupil gets a result on Thursday below their AS grade a new one will be issued automatically, she said.
“We need to be sure Welsh students are not disadvantaged."
-
12 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53759310/education-minister-promises-students-won-t-get-grades-lower-than-as-levelsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window