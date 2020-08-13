Media player
Coronavirus: Welsh firms meet the challenge of producing PPE
The head of procurement for NHS Wales said Welsh businesses will be needed to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) in the event of a second wave of coronavirus.
In April, PPE supplies in Wales were down to enough for "just a few days".
Mark Roscrow, head of procurement for the NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership, praised the companies who were helping meet the challenge.
13 Aug 2020
