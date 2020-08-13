'I don't know what the year ahead will bring'

Video

An A-level student has said she does not know "what the year ahead brings" as she waits to learn what results she has achieved.

Gwenllian Griffiths, from Bethel, near Caernarfon, Gwynedd, said it has been difficult not knowing what grades to expect.

Like thousands of other students around Wales, her results will be based on coursework performance rather than exams.

"I haven't done anything so with results day coming I feel pressure because I don't know what the year ahead brings," the 18-year-old said.

Gwenllian has also had to cope with her father becoming unwell with Covid-19, and has called for more support for young people.