Teen river rescue 'was a bit scary'

Blackweir river rescue was 'a bit scary', says eyewitness
The rescue of a teenage boy from a Cardiff river was described as "a bit scary" by an eyewitness.
He had fallen into the water near Cardiff's Blackweir Bridge, the ambulance service said.
Witnesses said firefighters performed CPR on the 17-year-old and that he was injured while swimming.
He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales at about 14:30 BST for treatment.
12 Aug 2020
