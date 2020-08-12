Covid bonus: More time with my nan

Video

Coronavirus lockdown has meant changes to the way we all live. But for some young people it has brought the unexpected bonus at least of getting closer to family.

Caitlyn Morgan from Fochriw in the Rhymney Valley has also been enjoying quality family time, after moving in with her 72-year-old grandmother Kath, who has lung disease, to keep her company during lockdown.

"It's brought us closer. We've spent nice, quality time together and had some good laughs," she says.

Caitlyn admits she's sometimes driven her "nan nuts" with her hobbies, but has enjoyed the extra time together.