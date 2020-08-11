Round Wales in 20 days - on foot

Video

Chased by animals and Anglesey seemed to go "on and on."

What's it like to run the whole of the Welsh coast - in just 20 days?

Rhys Jenkins, 32, from Cardiff, beat the record on Monday night, completing the gruelling 870-mile (1,400km) route at a rate of over 40 miles a day.

Starting in Chester on 21 July, he got to Chepstow in 20 days, 10 hours and 38 minutes.