Round Wales in 20 days - on foot
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rhys Jenkins ran around Wales in 20 days

Chased by animals and Anglesey seemed to go "on and on."

What's it like to run the whole of the Welsh coast - in just 20 days?

Rhys Jenkins, 32, from Cardiff, beat the record on Monday night, completing the gruelling 870-mile (1,400km) route at a rate of over 40 miles a day.

Starting in Chester on 21 July, he got to Chepstow in 20 days, 10 hours and 38 minutes.

  • 11 Aug 2020
Go to next video: The 73-year-old running 1,000 miles in lockdown