Round Wales in 20 days - on foot

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rhys Jenkins ran around Wales in 20 days
Chased by animals and Anglesey seemed to go "on and on."
What's it like to run the whole of the Welsh coast - in just 20 days?
Rhys Jenkins, 32, from Cardiff, beat the record on Monday night, completing the gruelling 870-mile (1,400km) route at a rate of over 40 miles a day.
Starting in Chester on 21 July, he got to Chepstow in 20 days, 10 hours and 38 minutes.
-
11 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window