Why WW2 veteran accepted his medal, 75 years on

Video

A World War Two veteran, who witnessed the aftermath of the atomic bombs in Japan in 1945, has been presented with a medal by his old regiment.

Duncan Hilling, now 94, refused a medal after the war because he had mixed feelings and did not feel he deserved one.

Members of the Royal Welsh regiment came to his home in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire, to present his medal and Duncan explained why he had changed his mind.