Dementia patients' deaths prompt call for answers

People with dementia in Wales account for more than one in five Covid-19 deaths, figures show.

David Williams, 82, died in April after testing positive when he returned home from respite care.

His daughter, Ceri Higgins, from Tonteg in Rhondda Cynon Taff, said she had "lots of questions”.

“Why did these people die?” she said.

The Welsh Government said its dementia action plan was being "prioritised in the Covid-19 context".

From a total figure of 2,450 deaths in Wales attributed to coronavirus between March and June, Office for National Statistics figures show 543 had dementia or Alzheimer's disease, by far the main pre-existing condition associated with Covid-19 deaths.