How a baking business grew out of lockdown

A woman who started baking at the start of lockdown to keep busy and raise money for the NHS has said she is looking to open up her own premises to make and sell cakes due to demand.

Lauren Bland, 21, from Porthcawl, said she started baking at the start of lockdown to raise £500 for PPE for the NHS and to help provide a routine in order to help with her eating disorders, which she previously suffered from.

After reaching her target, Lauren carried on baking and now hopes to move out of her family kitchen to help grow her business.

She said she has been getting "busier and busier" over the past few months.