Capel Curig: ‘I’ve never seen hail that big before’
Hail “the size of golf balls” has been captured on camera in Capel Curig in Conwy county.
Monday saw thunderstorms, flash flooding and power cuts to parts of Wales.
Campsite owner Jenny Davies who filmed this footage said: “It was incredibly loud - I’ve never seen hail that big before.”
She said it had destroyed several tents.
11 Aug 2020
