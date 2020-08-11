Band plays again - in a car park and far apart

Video

When Brecon Town Concert Band met for their first rehearsal after lockdown, they were not able to meet inside.

But they did the next best thing.

Playing in a car park, spaced more than 2m apart, they even attracted an audience of passers-by.

But some bands are concerned players may have already given up, and young players may not join unless rehearsals restart, creating a future talent gap.

The Welsh Government said bands were permitted to meet outdoors if they followed social distancing rules, but it warned there were risks of transmitting coronavirus through "aerosol and droplets" when playing instruments close to others.