Coronavirus: Swimmers and gym-goers ‘so glad to be back’

Gym-goers and swimmers have been reacting to the reopening of pools and leisure centres as lockdown continues to ease in Wales.

The Welsh Government said businesses are legally required "to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus" on their premises.

If businesses fail to comply, local authorities can issue improvement notices or, in the event of a serious breach or a failure to comply with a notice, an order to close.

One swimmer said it was “so good to be back”.

  • 10 Aug 2020
