Aberystwyth in Ceredigion has been hit by flash flooding after thunderstorms.

Down the coast, New Quay had over 100 lightning strikes in an hour.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather thunderstorm warnings - the first covers the whole of Wales until midnight and the second covers Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Powys and Wrexham and runs until 03:00 on Tuesday.

The forecaster warned there was a small chance homes could be flooded quickly.