Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aberystwyth hit by flash flooding after thunderstorm
Aberystwyth in Ceredigion has been hit by flash flooding after thunderstorms.
Down the coast, New Quay had over 100 lightning strikes in an hour.
The Met Office has issued two yellow weather thunderstorm warnings - the first covers the whole of Wales until midnight and the second covers Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Powys and Wrexham and runs until 03:00 on Tuesday.
The forecaster warned there was a small chance homes could be flooded quickly.
-
10 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53728201/aberystwyth-hit-by-flash-flooding-after-thunderstormRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window