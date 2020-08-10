Ex-rugby player with MS finishes 99-day walk

Media player
Multiple sclerosis: Ex-rugby player completes one-mile walk
A former rugby player with multiple sclerosis (MS) has completed a one-mile walking challenge 99 days after he started.
Nigel Hughes, who faced New Zealand in 1980 while playing for Newport RFC, started his challenge on 1 May in a bid to raise money for charity.
The ex-policeman was diagnosed with MS in 2012.
In July, Mr Hughes said walking six metres was "physically tougher" than playing against the All Blacks.
10 Aug 2020
