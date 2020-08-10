Could this castle host I'm a Celeb?

Video

From ghost sightings to champion boxing training to being saved by a 12-year-old boy, Gwrych Castle near Abergele, Conwy, certainly has a rich history.

But now, it could play host to ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, after the coronavirus pandemic saw the 2020 series moved from its usual Australian home to an as-yet-unnamed UK location.

Gwrych Castle was built in Georgian times and translates as "hedge castle".

In its 200-year history, it has been used to house 200 Jewish refugee children who fled the Nazis in World War Two, played host to boxer Randolph Turpin before a 1951 world-title fight and is also said to be haunted by the ghost of Countess of Dundonald.