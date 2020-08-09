Officer uses Taser after being called to fight

Media player
Taser used in Barry after officer is called to fight
This is the moment a police officer uses a Taser after being called to a fight at a house in south Wales.
Officers were responding to a disturbance in Main Street, Barry, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.
A woman, 35, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a man, 35, on suspicion of using threatening words or behaviour.
South Wales Police defended their actions in response to video footage circulating on social media.
This footage was filmed by Calum Owen.
