Officer uses Taser after being called to fight

Video

This is the moment a police officer uses a Taser after being called to a fight at a house in south Wales.

Officers were responding to a disturbance in Main Street, Barry, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

A woman, 35, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a man, 35, on suspicion of using threatening words or behaviour.

South Wales Police defended their actions in response to video footage circulating on social media.

This footage was filmed by Calum Owen.