Removal men dump rubbish in woman's front yard

Waste removers take revenge on 'non-payer' and tip rubbish in her front yard
Two waste removal men dumped a truckload of rubbish in a customer’s front yard after she allegedly refused to pay.
Jonathan Morgan, of Cardiff Waste Removal and House Clearance, said they tried to reach the woman but she blocked them from calling.
“The waste still legally belonged to her, as she had not signed the transfer form,” Mr Morgan said.
“I told her legally speaking I was within my rights to put it back on her land, she told us we wouldn’t dare.”
08 Aug 2020
