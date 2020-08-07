The moment boy is rescued after tombstoning jump

Video

This is the moment a 13-year-old boy was winched from a river bed by a helicopter after jumping 20m from a waterfall.

Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to the "tombstoning" incident at Sgwd Gladws waterfall, near Pontneddfechan in Powys, just after 15:30 BST on Friday.

The teenager suffered suspected spinal and pelvic injuries, the team said.

He was placed in a vacuum mattress to immobilise his spine and winched from the area by coastguard helicopter.