The moment boy is rescued after tombstoning jump

Tombstoning: Sgwd Gladws waterfall rescue sees boy winched
This is the moment a 13-year-old boy was winched from a river bed by a helicopter after jumping 20m from a waterfall.
Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to the "tombstoning" incident at Sgwd Gladws waterfall, near Pontneddfechan in Powys, just after 15:30 BST on Friday.
The teenager suffered suspected spinal and pelvic injuries, the team said.
He was placed in a vacuum mattress to immobilise his spine and winched from the area by coastguard helicopter.
07 Aug 2020
