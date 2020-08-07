Media player
'Basic income for artists would fix the cracks'
Welsh artists should get a guaranteed income from the state to rescue them from the impact of the pandemic, the future generations commissioner has said.
Sophie Howe said a "safety net" system would tie payments to a commitment to provide work for the public good.
Many freelance performers and technical crew lost work due to Covid-19.
Krystal S Lowe, a freelance artist working in Dance, said working a day job and applying for funding can be a barrier to creating art.
07 Aug 2020
