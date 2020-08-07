'Basic income for artists would fix the cracks'

Video

Welsh artists should get a guaranteed income from the state to rescue them from the impact of the pandemic, the future generations commissioner has said.

Sophie Howe said a "safety net" system would tie payments to a commitment to provide work for the public good.

Many freelance performers and technical crew lost work due to Covid-19.

Krystal S Lowe, a freelance artist working in Dance, said working a day job and applying for funding can be a barrier to creating art.