'Wrong house butt': Worker paints wrong property
Daft as a brush painter Wayne Collins has painted the wrong house seven times in three years.

The 49-year-old from Blackwood, Caerphilly county, has been sacked "a few times" by boss Duane Knott.

But Mr Knott keeps rehiring him because he is a good painter - when he gets the right property.

He caught his employee's latest blunder on camera.

  • 07 Aug 2020