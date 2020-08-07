'Wrong house butt': Worker paints wrong property

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Decorator paints wrong house for seventh time in three years
Daft as a brush painter Wayne Collins has painted the wrong house seven times in three years.
The 49-year-old from Blackwood, Caerphilly county, has been sacked "a few times" by boss Duane Knott.
But Mr Knott keeps rehiring him because he is a good painter - when he gets the right property.
He caught his employee's latest blunder on camera.
-
07 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53701684/decorator-paints-wrong-house-for-seventh-time-in-three-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window