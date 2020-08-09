'I can't describe how proud I am of him'

Video

Brayden Bull's parents always knew he would require major heart surgery - they just never imagined it would be during a global pandemic.

Brayden was born with a congenital heart disease which prevented his pulmonary heart valve forming properly.

His conditioned worsened during lockdown and his family were faced with the "petrifying" choice between watching him deteriorate or risk open heart surgery in the middle of a health crisis.

"The thought of him having this surgery in this pandemic, with him being so vulnerable, was terrifying. I had this fear he was going to catch it," said his mother Emma.

However Brayden, nicknamed the "Rhondda heart warrior" by the hundreds of people who have followed his progress, was home after just five days and is now dreaming of visiting Disneyland.