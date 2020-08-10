'I'm selling clothes to pay my rent'
Student hardship: 'I'm selling clothes to pay my rent'

Coronavirus has impacted people in different ways.

For students, those used to relying on part-time work to pay towards their living costs have been hit hard.

Rowan Maddock is looking to return to Cardiff University - but has to find money for her rent next month.

She's already resorted to selling off some of her favourite clothes to raise the cash.

