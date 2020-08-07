Universities 'face collapse in student numbers'

Video

One of the biggest risks facing universities is a "collapse in student numbers", the Wales Governance Centre has said.

Cian Sion, a spokesman for the think-tank, said the number of international students would fall significantly from September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added there were also concerns about how some students would respond to much of their studies taking place online.

It comes as a former vice-chancellor, Prof Sir Deian Hopkin, warns universities are facing a "perfect storm" with Brexit and the pandemic affecting numbers.