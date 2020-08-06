'More confidence in government in Wales'

Video

Labour leader Keir Starmer has said there is more public confidence in the way the Welsh Government has handled the coronavirus pandemic in Wales than the way the UK government has handled it in England.

But he failed to back the Welsh Government's stance on face masks in shops, saying it was up to each individual government to decide.

The UK government has made the wearing of face masks compulsory in English shops, a policy Sir Keir supports but which has not been implemented in Wales.

"What we have seen in Wales in conscious action by the Welsh Government, supported in large part by the public and I think that tells its own story," Sir Keir said on a visit to the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre in Broughton, Flintshire.

"Confidence levels are better in Wales than they are in England."