Bingo calling royals get frank feedback

Video

A care home resident has given the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge some frank feedback on their bingo calling skills.

Prince William and Catherine visited Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff in person, where they had previously called the numbers remotely during an online game of bingo.

At the time, one woman complained about the royal couple's skills at the job.

Speaking to her again during their face-to-face visit, she could not hide her disappointment, telling the royal couple they had done a "shitty job".