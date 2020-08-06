'We were so lucky he was diagnosed when he was'

Video

A mother whose eight-year-old son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes has urged parents to be alert to symptoms.

Trudi, from Chepstow, said first she suspected Harrison might have been struggling with lockdown.

But when she took him to the doctor thinking he might have a urine infection, he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Official figures show the number of children presenting with symptoms in Wales fell by almost a third during the pandemic.

If left untreated, children with type 1 diabetes can develop life-threatening diabetic ketoacidosis.

"We were so lucky that he was diagnosed about a week or so before most children are diagnosed, when the symptoms get a lot worse," Trudi said.

Symptoms can include increased thirst, use of the toilet, tiredness and weight loss.