What's occurrin' in Barry for William and Kate?
Video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited the seaside resort of Barry Island, made famous by TV comedy Gavin and Stacey.

It was part of the royal couple's visit to south Wales to hear how businesses and families have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.

They played games with children at an arcade which was the setting for Nessa's Slots in the series.

However, Prince William admitted he has never watched the show.

  • 05 Aug 2020
