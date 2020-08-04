Cardiff Bay: 'Older people gathered on VE Day'

Video

Large crowds have been gathering at Cardiff Bay, with calls for measures to be brought in to cut anti-social behaviour.

As well as 28 tonnes of waste being removed, two people were arrested on the weekend.

Cardiff South and Penarth MP Stephen Doughty called for measures to encourage social distancing.

However, younger people pointed out older people had gathered in a similar fashion on VE Day and said most of those at the bay were just enjoying the school holidays.