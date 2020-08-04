Cardiff Bay: 'Older people gathered on VE Day'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff Bay crowds: 'Older people gathered on VE Day'
Large crowds have been gathering at Cardiff Bay, with calls for measures to be brought in to cut anti-social behaviour.
As well as 28 tonnes of waste being removed, two people were arrested on the weekend.
Cardiff South and Penarth MP Stephen Doughty called for measures to encourage social distancing.
However, younger people pointed out older people had gathered in a similar fashion on VE Day and said most of those at the bay were just enjoying the school holidays.
-
04 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window