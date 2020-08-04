'We've got three weeks of the tourism season left'
Lockdown: 'We've got three weeks of tourism season left'

The five mile rule ended in Wales at the end of July, meaning the tourism industry could start to reopen.

People involved in the sector have described having a rush of bookings and trying to make the most of the time left.

Simon Jayham of Gower Surf School said: "We only have three weeks left max.

"It's not a sustainable way to make money. It's a long winter."

  • 04 Aug 2020
