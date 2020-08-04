Video

They have only just been allowed to let people sit inside again after lockdown restrictions were eased.

But pubs, cafes and restaurants have been warned they will be closed down again if businesses break rules.

On Monday, they could once again serve customers indoors, but only if they took precautions to try and keep people two metres (6ft) apart, and followed strict hygiene procedures.

But on Tuesday, at the Welsh Government's weekly press conference, they were warned they could be closed back down quickly if they did not collect customer details and maintain social distancing.

International Relations Minister Eluned Morgan said new powers would come into force this week, allowing police and local councils to clamp down on businesses not abiding by the rules.

"Changes to those powers this week will mean that this includes closing premises if this is necessary," she added.