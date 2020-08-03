'Quietly getting back to life again'

Media player
Coronavirus: Pubs reopen and 'getting back to life again'
Drinkers and businesses have been toasting the reopening of pubs, cafes and restaurants indoors in Wales.
Table service, visors and even thermal imagining cameras to take temperatures are to be a regular sight at locals.
Customers have welcomed the latest easing of lockdown as having a "little bit of normality" back in their lives.
03 Aug 2020
