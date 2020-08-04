Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rural crime: 'They've stolen a land rover, diesel, roof slates'
"If you have it, they will take it", is Powys farmer Chris Alford's view on rural crime.
He has had a Land Rover taken, as well as diesel and slates off a barn roof among other items.
Insurance firm NFU Mutual said rural crime had increased and could rise further as the economic fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic becomes more apparent.
-
04 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-53644427/rural-crime-they-ve-stolen-a-land-rover-diesel-roof-slatesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window