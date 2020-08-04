Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lockdown: 'It's just a Welsh guy running and shouting'
"It's like Dracula on a zip wire".
Imagine these words being shouted by someone running full throttle towards you.
It may sound like a strange image, but this is a description of Jimmy Watkins out on his daily run.
The former athlete and musician has now combined his two passions which he describes as "just a Welsh guy running and shouting" but his album reviews on the run have become a social media hit.
-
04 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window