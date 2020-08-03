Police disperse 'car cruise' at retail park

Media player
'Car cruise' at Brynmawr retail park dispersed by police
A number of cars were dispersed from a retail park following reports of anti-social behaviour.
Gwent Police said it was called to Lakeside Retail Park in Brynmawr, Blauena Gwent, on Sunday just after 19:30 BST.
One witness described it as a "car cruise" where large crowds attend to watch cars race and perform.
The force said it was looking into who organised the "pre-planned" meeting and asked for witnesses to come forward.
03 Aug 2020
