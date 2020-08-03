Media player
Coronavirus: First Minister visits chippy as Wales' restaurants open indoors
First Minister Mark Drakeford has enjoyed a portion of chips indoors as Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed in Wales.
From Monday, pubs, cafes and restaurants are able to serve people indoors.
But Mr Drakeford, on a visit to Cwmbran, warned the virus could “come surging back” if care was not taken.
Despite his well-publicised enthusiasm for cheese, Mr Drakeford did not apparently order cheesy chips.
03 Aug 2020
