First Minister Mark Drakeford has enjoyed a portion of chips indoors as Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed in Wales.

From Monday, pubs, cafes and restaurants are able to serve people indoors.

But Mr Drakeford, on a visit to Cwmbran, warned the virus could “come surging back” if care was not taken.

Despite his well-publicised enthusiasm for cheese, Mr Drakeford did not apparently order cheesy chips.