Mark Drakeford visits chippy as restauraunts reopen
Coronavirus: First Minister visits chippy as Wales' restaurants open indoors

First Minister Mark Drakeford has enjoyed a portion of chips indoors as Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed in Wales.

From Monday, pubs, cafes and restaurants are able to serve people indoors.

But Mr Drakeford, on a visit to Cwmbran, warned the virus could “come surging back” if care was not taken.

Despite his well-publicised enthusiasm for cheese, Mr Drakeford did not apparently order cheesy chips.

  • 03 Aug 2020
