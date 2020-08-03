The brothers who died with coronavirus

Video

Raza Ghulam, a warehouse manager from Newport, and his brother, Ghulam Abbas, a taxi driver, died with Covid-19 just 12 hours apart from each other in April.

Judge Ray Singh, chairman of the Welsh Government’s Covid-19 BAME advisory group, has said institutional racism may have contributed to the disproportionate impact of coronavirus in ethnic minority communities.

Ethnic minority workers are more likely to be on zero-hours contracts or work for agencies, according to analysis by the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

Connor Mincher, Raza's son, said: "Everyone knows that there are certain roles out there that only people from certain communities are doing and they're often the ones at most risk."

The Welsh Government said it was trying to tackle structural racism.